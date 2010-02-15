Mirroring the insane success of Pink Floyd’s many tributes and cash-ins, Genesis has spawned its own cottage industry of high-concept cover bands. The unquestionable kings of this roost are The Musical Box, a lucrative touring ensemble that not only recreates the sound of classic Genesis, but also the elaborate spectacle, right down to the costumes and lasers. Their latest tour places them in 1976, a tumultuous time when Genesis released their first album sans Peter Gabriel, A Trick of the Tail . Tonight’s 8 p.m. performance at the Pabst Theater will no doubt spark heated pre-show conversations about the merits of Phil Collins as a lead singer.