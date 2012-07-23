Musical Mondays: Philomusica String Quartet

With the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music as their headquarters, married violinists Jeanyi Kim and Alexander Mandl, violist Nathan Hackett, and cellist Adrien Zitoun have performed as the Philomusica String Quartet for the past five years. Kim and Mandl, who hail from Canada and Brazil, respectively, are concertmasters of the Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra, and Kim, Hackett and Zitoun play in the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. The group has performed works by composers like Haydn, Schubert and Bartok, as well as contemporary composers Philip Glass and Arvo Pärt. For this performance as part of Lake Park's “Musical Mondays” concert series, they'll play Mozart's String Quartet in B-flat Major K. 159 and Beethoven's String Quartet in E-flat Major Op. 74.