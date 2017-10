Musiq Soulchild's reverence for classic soul singers like Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye made it easy to lump the Philadelphia singer-songwriter into the turn-of-the-century neo-soul movement, but his records have rarely conformed to strict neo-soul conventions. His latest, Musiqinthemagiq , is typically eclectic, touching on R&B styles from the '60s to the present, and it opens with a banger: “Anything,” a Swizz Beatz-assisted disco-boogie jam.