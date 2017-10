No band better mastered the marriage of ska and punk in the ’90s than Michigan’s Mustard Plug. In their perky horns, dynamic pop-punk chords and fist-pumping choruses they found a winning formula they stuck to even after their brand of punchy third-wave ska fell hopelessly out of vogue. To keep with the times, though, they’ve leaned more on punk in recent years. Nostalgia, a reputation for festive live shows and renewed interest in ska-punk have kept the group a viable touring act.