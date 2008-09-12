No band better mastered the marriage of ska and punk in the ’90s than Michigan’s Mustard Plug. In their perky horns, dynamic pop-punk chords and fist-pumping choruses they found a winning formula they stuck to even after their brand of punchy third-wave ska fell hopelessly out of vogue, though to keep with the times they’ve leaned more on punk in recent years. They’ll share tonight’s 7 p.m., all-ages show at the Turner Hall Ballroom with Deal’s Gone Bad, a Chicago ska band that lionizes more traditional, rocksteady-derived ska music, and The Hired Geeks and Car Full of Midgets, two less seasoned ska groups whose monikers tell you everything you need to know about their senses of humor.