Muzzle of Bees 5th Anniversary Show

For five years Ryan Matteson, now the director of public relations for the Pabst Theater and its sister venues, has run the influential regional music blog Muzzle of Bees, where he’s been an early advocate for artists like Bon Iver and countless other roots-leaning songwriters and bands. For a show celebrating the blog’s fifth anniversary, Matteson has assembled a generous bill with some of his current favorites, including the Eau Claire chamber-pop ensemble Daredevil Christopher Wright, Champaign, Ill. indie-rockers Common Loon, Milwaukee songwriter Conrad Plymouth, Pennsylvania folk revivalist Stand of Oaks, Brooklyn’s similarly bucolic White Pines and St. Paul folk-rockers Small Cities.