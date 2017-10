The Humphrey Imax Dome Theater debuts its latest film today: Mysteries of the Great Lakes. The cameras document some of the oddities hidden underneath the world’s largest lakesfrom unusual fish to sunken shipswhile the filmmakers tell of the environmental damage done to the lakes and what’s being done to fix it. There are screenings today at 10:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.