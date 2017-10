Tonight at 7:30 at the Off Broadway Theatre, Next Act Theatre launches its new production of Charles Ludlam’s Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful, a popular, idiosyncratic masterpiece starring John McGivern and Christopher Tarjan, and directed by the company’s artistic director, David Cecsarini. The play is a lightning quick comedy featuring intellectual absurdity, cross-dressing, quick changes and an entire ensemble cast depicted by just two manic actors.