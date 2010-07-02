As The Neptunes production team, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo were among the most reliable hit-makers of the last decade, racking up hits for rappers, R&B singers and pop stars alike. They were never able to duplicate that same chart success for their rock- and funk-oriented side project, the live band N.E.R.D., a group that began as an outlet for some of the duo’s more esoteric influences. The band’s recent work has grown more conventionally commercial. Their last album, 2008’s Seeing Sounds , was their most club-minded yet, and judging from its teaser singlea feather-light dance song with Nelly Furtado called “Hot N Fun”their upcoming album Nothing looks to make a bid for the pop charts.