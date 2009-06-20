True to its name, Naked Boys Singing! plays host to plenty of naked guys singing cheeky vaudeville numbers, many of them about how totally naked they are. It’s a silly, good-natured production, but it has a stormy history with Milwaukee. In 2005, city cops shut down an attempted performance of the show at the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center (MGAC), setting off an expensive legal battle over MGAC’s right to perform it that involved Wisconsin’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. This weekend’s performances of Naked Boys Singing! at the Turner Hall Ballroom are fund-raisers to offset some of MGAC’s legal expenses.