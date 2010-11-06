Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan Bock. Growing-up in a Hasidic Jewish family in the 1950s, the young artist named Lev finds the subject matter of his art to be a cause of great concern for his parents. Classical nudes and images of Jesus on a cross are not things a young Jewish boy should be spending his time on. Lev’s parents, along with all of the rest of the male and female characters, are played by Cassandra Bissell and Daniel Cantor.