Fictionalized accounts of teenage runaways usually depict drugged-out, tough-talking boys plagued by inner demons and explosive anger. Seldom are they given the voice of someone like Joon, a 13-year-old girl and Korean immigrant trying to survive in the New York underbelly of the 1980s. In the book Miles from Nowhere , debut novelist Nami Mun follows the young narrator over the course of five years on the streets as she fights through heartbreaking, agonizing experiences. Mun, a respected short-story writer, brings a human face to an oftentimes cliché story line in her first novel.