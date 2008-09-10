Wisconsin’s annual Chautauqua, Fighting Bob Fest, just completed another record year, attracting over a 10,000 attendees. Tonight, with a 7 p.m. talk at the Brookfield Schwartz Bookshop, author Nancy C. Unger shares a little insight about the man who inspired this popular annual festival, Bob LaFollette. In her latest biography, Fighting Bob LaFollette: The Righteous Reformer, she outlines LaFollette’s history in the politics, his many battles, his progressive ideals and the personal struggles he faced.