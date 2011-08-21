Nashville Pussy w/ Dwarves

The hard-rock/pyschobilly group Nashville Pussy is every bit as vulgar as their moniker suggests, but their moniker is misleading in at least one respect: The band is from Atlanta, not Nashville. Fittingly, the group splits this bill with an act that's even more famously transgressive: Dwarves, the Chicago punk band once known for their brutal, sexually charged live shows. After faking the death of their guitarist in the mid-'90s, the group was dropped by Sub Pop Records, but they emerged with a tighter, more controlled sound. They haven't been completely tamed, though. Their latest record, The Dwarves Are Born Again , thrashes hard, and guitarist HeWhoCannotBeNamed sometimes still performs naked at their live shows.