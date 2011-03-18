Natalia Zukerman w/ Garrison Starr

Born into a family of musicians, Natalia Zukerman didn't follow the route of her violinist father, Pinchas, or opera-singing sister, Arianna. Instead, she took to influences Ani DiFranco and Joni Mitchell and forged her own path in rustic Americana folk-jazz. Well versed in a variety of guitar styles including slide and lap steel, Zukerman varies her tempos and vocals to perform either bluesy roots ballads or swinging roadhouse funk numbers. Zukerman is also a member of the band Winterbloom, which formed with fellow folkies Antje Duvekot, Meg Hutchinson and Anne Heaton in 2008. Gas Station Roses , Zukerman's fifth album, dropped earlier this month.