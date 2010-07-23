While her folky, college-rock band 10,000 Maniacs continued without her, singer-songwriter Natalie Merchant went solo, releasing in 1995 her hit debut album, Tigerlily . Her work since has alternated between sentimental easy listening for the adult contemporary set and unexpectedly experimental and ambitious. Her 1998 album Ophelia examined the Shakespeare character from a feminist perspective; 2001’s Motherland incorporated orchestral sounds and world-music undertones, and her new Leave Your Sleep pays tribute to poets from Robert Louis Stevenson to Robert Graves and Christina Rossetti.