In Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves , a sci-fi drama written by Vince Figueroa (who scripted the comedy 8-Bit Warrior and Beth Lewinski (of comedy group Meanwhile and Radio WHT), Natalie Ryan is a high-school student working with particle physics on a science fair project and learns to travel through time, with a little help from a pocket watch and an iPhone from the future. During her time traveling adventures, she faces brain-stealing aliens.