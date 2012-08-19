Natalie Ryan and the Rogue Traveler

ComedySportz veterans Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski brought the sci-fi adventure <i>Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves</i> to the Alchemist Theatre last year. This summer, they've debuted a sequel. The first installment mixed equal parts Nancy Drew and Doctor Who. Anna Wolfe played a child genius who ends up becoming an ancient time traveler without losing her youth. Wolfe's sweetness in the role was an interesting contrast to the standard Hollywood sci-fi action heroine. The character is written to be smart and wise, which could have been a cliché role for an ancient time traveler were it not for Wolfe's pleasant, youthful energy. Wolfe returns for this summer's sequel, which follows Ryan on an adventure against an alien race. The goal of this production is to bring the feel of a comedic summer blockbuster to the live stage.