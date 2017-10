Big-smiled singer Natasha Bedingfield is best known for her single “Unwritten,” a song that charted around the world and laid the template for her subsequent work: empowered and relentlessly optimistic pop. Her 2008 album, Pocketful of Sunshine , was even breezier than its title suggested, and her new Strip Me is as perky as ever, so expect a fell-good set when she shares this lower-level Pabst Theater show with Kate Voegele and Andy Grammer.