The organizers of PrideFest have long strived to book entertainment with appeal beyond the typical LGBT circles, but they’ve never before booked one as broadly popular as Natasha Bedingfield, a British star with no particular public LGBT ties. She’s best known for her single “Unwritten,” a song that charted around the world and laid the template for her subsequent work: empowered and relentlessly optimistic pop. Her newest album, Pocketful of Sunshine, is even breezier than its title suggests, so expect a feel-good set when she performs tonight at 8:30 p.m.