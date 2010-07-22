Nathaniel Rateliff w/ JBM

Denver-by-way-of-Missouri folk-rock songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff and his band twice charmed Milwaukee audiences this spring, first as part of a Daytrotter tour stop at Turner Hall Ballroom, then opening for The Tallest Man on Earth at the Pabst Theater. Tonight Rateliff returns to the city as a headliner, supporting his striking 2010 debut In Memory of Loss . Recorded with Califone and Iron & Wine producer Brian Deck, the record showcases Rateliff’s earnest take on traditional American songwriting and his powerful, battered voice. Opening for tonight’is JBM, the nom de plume of Jesse Marchant, a melancholy, baritone-voiced singer-songwriter who this year released his debut album Not Even in July .