Milwaukee’s unofficial chili season continues today as the Harley-Davidson Museum restaurant celebrates National Chili Day with a fundraiser for Wisconsin’s Second Harvest. Motor will be donating $1 from each order of its meaty chili and $2 from each order of to-go tubs to the non-profit food bank. They’ll also host an all-you-can-eat chili bar from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight.