The National w/ The Antlers

For years The National was one of indie-rock’s most infamous also-rans, the band that slipped under the radar of critics and listeners alike, but by 2007, when the group released its acclaimed album Boxer , the masses had begun to take notice. This year’s follow-up, High Violet , arrived amid a flurry of loving press that put the band on the cover of almost every magazine of note, and the record lived up to the buzz: It’s another lovingly crafted slab of headphone-friendly melancholy. This bill pairs The National with another powerfully sad Brooklyn band, The Antlers, whose album Hospice was one of last year’s most widely acclaimed debut records.