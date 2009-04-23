The Natural Motif: New Drawings by Natalie Settles

This featured Charles Allis Art Museum exhibit presents Natalie Settles' meditative graphite and watercolor artwork, which shifts in style between 19th-century designs and the sparseness of modern art. Settles hails from Madison but exhibits her drawings, prints and sculptures internationally, including recent shows in Brazil and Norway. Her creative background includes working with the Smithsonian Institution and the National Museums of American History, Natural History and the American Indian, experiences that have manifested themselves particularly in her two-dimensional pieces.