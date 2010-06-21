Neil Davis w/ Steve Peplin

Guitarists Neil Davis and Steve Peplin are two of the most prolific players in the Milwaukee jazz scene, between their many other side commitments playing regular gigs together at the Jazz Estate and the Hi Hat, where they perform every other Monday night. With a lyrical sound that suggests Grant Green and Jim Hall, and a repertoire of standards and originals, the duo plays in a unique setup that often finds Davis playing both guitar and drums. The duo is sometimes joined by tenor sax player Andy Spadafora in a trio called Out For Blood.