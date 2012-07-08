Although he's been making music for more than 45 years, Neil Diamond still retains his smooth pop voice and the energy to dance across stages and charm audiences with his folksy sense of humor. He even insists on updating his own Twitter account, where he sometimes posts photos and asks for fan requests before shows. Though his attitude is humble, his career isn't; nearly 50 of his singles have charted the Billboard Top 100, including the 1966 clap-along dancehall hit “Cherry, Cherry,” 1969's summery, horn-glazed “Sweet Caroline” and 1981's uplifting violin-driven anthem “America.” Diamond's 2008 Rick Rubin-produced album, <i>Home Before Dark</I>, reaffirmed the singer's enduring popularity, topping the charts and making him, then 67, the oldest performer at the time ever to claim that honor.