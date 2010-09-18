Neil Hamburger and the Kenny Strasser Yo-Yo Extravaganza

Self-proclaimed yo-yo master Kenny “K-Strass” Strasser became an Internet sensation this spring when he began appearing on regional morning news shows, purportedly to preview an environmental-themed yo-yo act he’d created for local schools. The character rarely did much actual yo-yoing during these segments, thoughwhen he tried, his yo-yos tangled, fell apart or smacked him in the face. Mostly, he alienated newscasters with his rambling, increasingly awkward digressions about his personal struggles and sordid past. Amazingly, stations continued to interview Strasser well after he became a YouTube phenomenon, a testament to the dearth of background checks in local news. Strasser brings his routine to the Cactus Club tonight, opening for zinger-king Neil Hamburger.