Neil Hamburger w/ J.P. Incorporated

With his greasy comb-over, cheap tuxedo, poor comic timing and frequent, phlegmy coughing fits, Neil Hamburger's sendup of bad stand-ups should be almost as tired as the bad stand-ups he's mocking. But Hamburger's shtick is really just a vehicle for his subversive jabs at celebrity targets, jokes that would be funny regardless of how tired their targets are or how clumsily they're delivered. “How many Red Hot Chili Peppers members does it take to screw in a light bulb?” Hamburger asks in one typically blunt gag. “Well, it depends on how recently they've shot up.”