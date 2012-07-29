Neil Hamburger w/ Tim Heidecker, DJ Douggpound and Kenny "K-Strass" Strasser

Heavily satirizing a schlocky Las Vegas comedian, right down to his greasy comb-over, rumpled tuxedo and cupped cocktail glass, punk-rock comedian and sometimes television personality Neil Hamburger shares this bill with three other comedians who push their acts to comic extremes. Tim Heidecker is half of the comedy duo Tim and Eric, and one of the warped minds behind their surrealist Cartoon Network program “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” Sometimes Tim and Eric collaborator DJ Douggpound, as his name suggests, is a hip-hop DJ with some outdated tastes, while Milwaukee's own Kenny “K-Strass” Strasser is a failed yo-yo master who in 2010 created quite a few headaches for area morning news show producers who probably should have done a better job of running a background check on their guest.