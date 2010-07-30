Neil Young w/ Bert Jansch

Few songwriters have a richer legacy than Neil Young. After springing to countercultural superstardom with the folk-rock groups Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Young launched an enormously successful solo career, trademarking his ragged, melancholy folk-rock in the early ’70s, then paving the way for grunge and ’90s alternative-rock with his feedback-heavy ’80s records. He’s remained prolific in the past decade, releasing politically and environmentally charged albums like 2003’s Greendale , 2006’s Living With War and last year’s Fork in the Road . In May, Young embarked on a North American solo tour to promote his upcoming Twisted Road , playing a mix of older songs and new material on both acoustic and electric instruments.