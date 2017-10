As Neon Indian, 21-year-old Alan Palomo makes lo-fi, danceable songs that are essentially Daft Punk tunes played over an 8-bit video game console. They click and pop, smothered in reverb, drowned in noise and washed in keyboards. The sound made Palomo one of the most celebrated musicians of the so-called “chillwave” movement last year. Tonight Neon Indian headlines Turner Hall Ballroom as part of WMSE’s Radio Summer Camp Music Festival.