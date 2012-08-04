Neon Trees w/ Shiny Toy Guns

Provo, Utah, is usually known for Brigham Young football and Mormons, but the 2010 debut album <i>Habits</i> from alt-rock band Neon Trees helped add alternative rock to the list. Led by mohawked frontman Tyler Glenn and named after the illuminated shrubbery on the signs for fast-food joint In-N-Out Burger, the quartet hit it big with their first single, “Animal,” a lighthearted electro-rock ballad about love and lust. Last December the group released their second album, <i>Picture Show</i>, which looks beyond the dance floor with bigger guitars and trickier arrangements. <P>