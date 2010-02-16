The Neville Brothers w/ Dr. John and the Lower 911

More than most of their R&B contemporaries, The Neville Brothers drew from the sounds of their native Louisiana, incorporating New Orleans-styled jazz, funk and Cajun influences into records like 1981’s Fiyo on the Bayou. Tonight, fittingly, they play a Mardi Gras-themed show with another Louisiana icon and sometimes collaborator, boogie-woogie/R&B pianist Dr. John. Even after Dr. John hypnotized his own cult following, he never gave up his side career as a session player for the stars. He continued recording with the likes of B.B. King, Ringo Starr, Van Morrison, Spiritualized, G. Love and Special Sauce, Odetta, Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Buddy Guy, Canned Heat, Christina Aguilera and Beth Orton.