New Edition began in the late '70s as a bubblegum teen-pop group in the vein of The Jackson 5, but as the '80s progressed, the group kept up with the trends better than most of their peers. They became early innovators of a fusion of hip-hop and R&B called new jack swing, and an inspiration for countless contemporary R&B singers and boy bands. Though New Edition has existed in an off-and-on state for the last couple of decades, this reunion tour commemorating the 30th anniversary of their debut album, <i>Candy Girl</i>, includes all original members, including Bell Biv DeVoe singers Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe, and troubled icon Bobby Brown, who sat out the group's 2004 album for Diddy's Bad Boy label, <i>One Love</i>.