It takes a pretty ballsy band to cover Radiohead, but Milwaukee’s electro-rock trio The New Loud throws caution to the wind and gives it a go on the group’s latest EP, Can’t Stop Not Knowing , offering an audacious, edgier reworking of Radiohead’s “2 2 = 5.” The EP introduces a harder edge to the group’s synth-polished sound, and a possible taste of what’s to come. Later this year, the group will release a new album recorded with Jimmy Eat World/Motion City Soundtrack producer Mark Trombino, who also mixed Can’t Stop Not Knowing . Tonight the group plays a release show behind the EP.