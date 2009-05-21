The New Loud w/ IfIHadAHiFi

Milwaukee’s New Loud taps the same period of late-’70s/early-’80s British pop and New Wave as The Killers, Franz Ferdinand and countless other NME-approved, assembly line bands. Unlike those groups, though, The New Loud never feels the need to spit-shine their herky-jerky, XTC-inspired songs to a sterile polish. Instead, they filter them through a haze of Jesus and Mary Chain distortion or, just as often, leave them as they are, content to let their syrupy, oversized hooks speak for themselves. The New Loud share tonight’s bill with IfIHadAHiFi, a Milwaukee band that packed a glorious cornucopia of hooks, noise and synths on their latest album, Fame By Proxy , striking a gleeful balance between the carefree quirk of classic New Wave acts and the more discordant noise-rock of younger bands like the Mae Shi.