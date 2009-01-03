Milwaukee’s New Loud taps the same period of late-’70s/early-’80s British pop and New Wave as The Killers, Franz Ferdinand and countless other NME-approved, assembly line bands. Unlike those groups, though, The New Loud never feels the need to spit-shine their herky-jerky, XTC-inspired songs to a sterile polish. Instead, they filter them through a haze of Jesus and Mary Chain distortion or, just as often, leave them as they are, content to let their syrupy, oversized hooks speak for themselves. The New Loud tops a 10 p.m. bill at the Cactus Club tonight.