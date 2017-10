When the brassy, British funk/R&B band formed in Leeds in 1999, they were outsiders. With the current soul revival, though, the band has a good deal more company, and suddenly the band finds itself in demand even outside of niche circles and a jam scene always on the lookout for something to groove to. The group’s latest album, Plug & Play , is all sweaty funk, tight grooves and rapid drum breaks that the late James Brown would approve of.