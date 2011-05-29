In the art world, the terms "fine craft" and "21st-century technology" rarely go hand in hand. But the Milwaukee Art Museum's cutting-edge exhibition "The New Materiality: Digital Dialogues at the Boundaries of Contemporary Craft" mixes the two with sophistication and superior technique. The MAM's lower-level gallery houses approximately two-dozen works that incorporate digital media into time-honored techniques like basket weaving and glass blowing. The results seamlessly merge past traditions and recent technology to present masterful, mostly postmodern artworks. The exhibition, which runs through June 12, demonstrates how 21st-century technology can be integrated into techniques honed from past centuries and applied to fine contemporary art.