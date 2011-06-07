Milwaukee artists Colin Dickson and Shane Walsh explore human perceptions of objects and space in their exhibition "New Work: Colin Dickson & Shane Walsh." Walsh examines these concepts in WPCA's East Gallery with images that incorporate colored paper, foam core, oil paint and pastels. Drawing on the past and incorporating abstract art with geometrics, Walsh rearranges space in two dimensions to challenge the viewer's perceptions. Dickson has created a three-dimensional, site-specific work for the South Gallery, attaching a black bungee cord to the walls and then interweaving about 500 feet of cord in an installation that expands into the gallery foyer. Viewers will be invited into a room layered with a network of cords that will need to be navigated.