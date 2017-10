The creative team behind last year's hit <I>Cabaret</i> brings us The Rep's <i>Next to Normal</i>. Employing a high-tech surreal design concept, the pop-rock musical explores the life of a mother struggling with bipolar disorder and her ordinary American family. Director Mark Clements states that the show “paints an authentic and thought-provoking picture of an important situation in an entirely new and fresh way.” <P>