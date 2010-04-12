Nice Nice w/ Tracksmith

The Portland rock duo Nice Nice titled its newest album, out this month on the venerable Warp records, Extra Wow , which seems fitting for a record that doubles down on the sonic spectacle. Without compromising the raw power of their two man, guitar/drum lineup, the group adds layers of extra bells and whistles to their sound, and this time achieves a richer, prettier sound akin to Animal Collective and Caribouthough there are also plenty of loud, challenging moments akin to Battles. The group splits tonight’s $5 show with Tracksmith, the producer for the local hip-hop ensemble Figureheads.