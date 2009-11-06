Nicholas Grider: Knock Things Down

While the rest of the country debates a way to leave Iraq, local artist Nicholas Grider is plotting a way to go there. Grider wants to embed himself as a free-lance photojournalist, but to do so he’ll need money for equipment, travel and feesmoney he hopes to raise with an art installation and fund-raiser in Suite 210 of the Marshall Building this weekend. It’s easy to see Grider’s fascination with war. Much of his work hints at violence, drawing from horror films, heavy-metal music and S&M culture. The exhibit runs through Sunday, and begins with a Friday reception that will feature music from Grider’s band, Middle Distance, and others.