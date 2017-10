It’s a transitional time for Points East Pub, the Downtown bar that for years was one of the neighborhood’s most active music venues. The bar is removing the backroom that hosted its stage to expand its kitchen, but not before one final show that will include a reunion performance from the first band ever to play that stage: Nick Pipitone and the Four Forces of Evil, the Elvis Costello-styled rock ’n’ roll ensemble, one-time regulars at Points East.