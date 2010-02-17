Barbara Ehrenreich’s 2001 book Nickel and Dimed examined the aftermath of 1996 welfare reform, using investigational journalism to demonstrate that having a job in no way guarantees escaping poverty. Ehrenreich posed as a blue-collar worker, experiencing first hand the difficulties they face in finding and maintaining low-wage jobs, and disputing the notion that these jobs are “unskilled” labor. The book quickly spawned a well-regarded stage adaptation in 2002 by Joan Holden, which Marquette University’s Department of Performing Arts presents tonight. The production, which runs through Feb. 21, is directed by James Bailey, a 1985 Marquette alum.