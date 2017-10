An experiment in genre-bending, Nicole Atkins’ latest album, Neptune City, incorporates influences well beyond the requisite Springsteen-styled Americana expected from a New Jersey singer-songwriter. The record also shows the 28-year-old’s roots in psych-folk, chamber-pop and alternative. Atkins, who headlines a 10 p.m. show at the Cactus Club tonight, refers to her work as “pop-noir” and understandably so, given her public reverence for the works of David Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti.