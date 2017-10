Milwaukee poet Jeanie Dean has commemorated the anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination with annual programs of poetry and music since 1988, and she keeps the tradition alive with this program marking the 47th anniversary of the president’s death. Among the wordsmiths and musicians who will be weighing in on the late president’s legacy are Joanne Chang, Peter Blewett, Mud River Lee, Jeff LeSuer, Theresa Caldwell, Rich Olson, John Hrobar, Dave Geisthardt and Mark Mantel.