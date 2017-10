Like the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre’s production of Enchanted April last month, The Night is a Child is a story of personal transformation through vacation. Elizabeth Norment stars as Harriet, a mother who retreats to Brazil after losing her son to a senseless act of violence. She encounters intriguing characters and plenty of festive Brazilian musicsome of it by Sergio Mendezas she begins her healing process. The play continues its run tonight with a 7:30 p.m. performance.