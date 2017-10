The Milwaukee Repertory Theater explores the transformative power of vacations in its drama, The Night is a Child, which runs through April 13. Elizabeth Norment stars as Harriet, a mother who retreats to Brazil after losing her son to a senseless act of violence. She encounters intriguing characters and plenty of festive Brazilian musicmuch of it by Sergio Mendezas she begins her healing process. Tonight’s production is at 7:30 p.m.