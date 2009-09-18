The Discovery World screens a 3-D zombie double feature tonight for the final entry in its free outdoor Fish Fry and a Flick series: George Romero’s 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead , widely considered to be one of the most frightening and, for its biting use of social satire, one of the all around best horror films of all time, along with its 2006 remake, Night of the Living Dead 3-D . Romero’s 1968 original became the first full-length live-action film ever to be converted into 3-D this year, so both films will screen in 3-D tonight.